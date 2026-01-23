Samsung Rolls-Out Second Drop Of Galaxy Z Trifold Following Initial Same-Day Sell Out

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Limited-edition device comes back to the UAE market, showcasing UAE's status as a global force for early technology adoption

Dubai, UAE – Jan, 2026 – Samsung Gulf Electronics has released the next wave of limited units of the Galaxy Z TriFold in the UAE, due to popular demand after initially selling out on launch day. The model is Samsung's most ambitious device to date, and marks a key milestone in the history of smartphone innovation. The Galaxy Z TriFold combines top-level hardware with its distinct form factor that empowers entertainment, creativity and productivity bringing together the ultimate phone and tablet experience in one device.

The Galaxy Z TriFold previously sold-out on its first day of release, showcasing the appetite for top-tier innovation of UAE consumers. With a tech-forward audience, device innovation and Samsung's commitment to developing next-generation devices to the UAE.

Now restocked in limited quantities in the UAE, this next wave marks an opportunity for tech-enthusiasts and productivity focused professionals to upgrade to an immersive workspace and entertainment experience.

The Galaxy Z TriFold is both a pocketable smartphone and a 10-inch AMOLED display, which offers a dual experience for entertainment and enhanced productivity as a workspace. Its tri-folding form factor, bridges the worlds of tablets and phones, creating a multi-window productivity device, offering users the ability to create, work or just enjoy content in an optimal form factor.

Key features include Snapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy, a 200 MP camera system, Samsung's largest foldable battery to date and reinforced Armor Aluminum frame and titanium hinge housing for optimized multi-fold durability.

Galaxy AI harmonizes and integrates with the Galaxy Z TriFold's display, helping users to multitask efficiently. Examples of AI-powered features range from three-app multi-window layouts, standalone Samsung DeX, creating a desktop-like environment without external hardware as well as creative tools such as Photo Assist, Generative Edit, Sketch to Image, browsing summaries and new real-time multimodal assistance through Gemini Live.

Whether reviewing large documents, editing content, planning an agenda or itinerary or just managing workflows, Galaxy Z TriFold has the power to adapt to user's needs and desires, enabling accessible and advanced productivity from anywhere.

The Galaxy Z TriFold is now available in the UAE from at select Samsung brand stores and on Samsung.