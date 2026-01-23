Dubai's RTA Announces Temporary Road Closures For Al Quoz Arts Festival On January 24-25

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday issued a road closure plan ahead of the Al Quoz Arts Festival at Alserkal Avenue, scheduled for January 24-25, 2026.

The service road connecting Al Jreena Street to First Al Khail Street will be closed from 3.30pm to 10.30pm on both festival days.

In addition, 17th Street will be closed from 11pm on January 23 until 5am on January 26. Drivers can use the service road connecting First Al Khail Street to Al Jreena Street as an alternative route during these closures.

Check out the map below, as shared by RTA:

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes to ensure smooth travel during the event.