Mooresville Ford Receives JD Power Dealer Of Excellence Award For The Second Year In A Row

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 23, 2026 - Mooresville Ford is proud to announce it has been recognized with the, reaffirming the dealership's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. This prestigious award is presented to a select group of dealerships nationwide that consistently demonstrate outstanding customer satisfaction and integrity throughout the sales process.



Earning this recognition two years in a row further strengthens Mooresville Ford's reputation for excellence and builds on a series of recent achievements. The dealership has also been named a Ford President's Award recipient for two consecutive years and a Carfax Top-Rated Dealer for five consecutive years, reflecting its continued commitment to transparency, trust, and exceptional customer care.

Founded in 1961, Mooresville Ford has proudly served the Mooresville community for more than six decades. With a strong emphasis on long-term relationships and a customer-first mindset, the dealership has become a trusted local automotive destination. Its 5-Star Guarantee reinforces this commitment by offering convenient services such as complimentary maintenance options, shuttle service, and additional customer-focused amenities.

“At Mooresville Ford, our goal has always been to deliver a high-quality, personalized experience for every customer,” said Grant Shoe, General Sales Manager of Mooresville Ford.“Receiving the J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence Award for the second year in a row validates the standards we hold ourselves to every day.”

The J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence Award is based on a comprehensive evaluation that includes customer feedback, sales practices, employee training, and overall satisfaction. Mooresville Ford extends its sincere appreciation to its customers and team members whose dedication made this achievement possible and looks forward to continuing to serve the community with excellence.

About Mooresville Ford

Mooresville Ford is a premier Ford dealership located in Mooresville, NC, offering a wide range of new and pre-owned vehicles, financing options, and top-quality service. With a commitment to customer satisfaction, a 5-star guarantee, and community involvement, Mooresville Ford is dedicated to providing an exceptional car-buying experience.

