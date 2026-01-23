Chennithala Downplays Tharoor's Absence At Key Congress Meeting On Kerala Poll Strategy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 23 (IANS) The absence of senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor from a high-level meeting convened by the party high command on Friday to discuss Kerala's Assembly election preparations has triggered political chatter, even as the Congress leadership moved swiftly to play down any sign of internal discord.

Congress Working Committee member and senior legislator Ramesh Chennithala sought to dismiss speculation of friction, asserting that the party remains united and focused on electoral strategy.

The meeting, held at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, brought together top Kerala leaders in the presence of Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders.

It marked the first formal high command-level discussion exclusively focused on the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

According to Chennithala, the deliberations centered on the party's roadmap for the state polls, lessons from recent electoral successes, and preparations for the months ahead.

"Today's meeting is on Kerala, and with the Assembly elections approaching, the Congress leadership -- Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge -- has called all the party leaders of Kerala. We discussed in detail what needs to be done for the next election," Chennithala said.

He also pointed to the party's strong performance in the state's last local body elections, noting that the Congress had secured a "flying good victory", which, he suggested, provided confidence going into the Assembly contest.

Addressing questions over Shashi Tharoor's absence, Chennithala firmly rejected suggestions of dissatisfaction or protest.

"No, no, he (Shashi Tharoor) is not angry. He spoke to me," Chennithala said, adding that Tharoor was in Kozhikode attending a prior commitment.

"He has agreed to a party function there. That is why he is not coming here," he said.

Tharoor's decision to skip the meeting had come against the backdrop of reported unease following the Kochi Mahapanchayat event attended by Rahul Gandhi early this week where issues related to seating arrangements, speaking time, and perceived protocol lapses had reportedly caused discontent.

By publicly clarifying his conversation with Tharoor, Chennithala appeared keen to contain any narrative of widening rifts within the party's Kerala unit at a crucial juncture.

With Assembly elections on the horizon, the Congress leadership is clearly aiming to project cohesion, downplay internal differences, and keep the focus firmly on election preparedness rather than internal personalities.