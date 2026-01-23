Nitish Kumar Attends Saraswati Puja At JDU Office Nishant Also Participates

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 23 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday participated in the Saraswati Puja celebrations at the Janata Dal (United) office in Patna, where he offered prayers to Goddess Saraswati and wished for the prosperity of the state and the country.

The Saraswati Puja was organised by the JDU IT Cell and witnessed the presence of several senior leaders, including Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, along with Nishant Kumar, the Chief Minister's son.

After returning from the Samriddhi Yatra in Muzaffarpur, Nitish Kumar visited the party office to take part in the religious ceremony.

Leaders greeted one another as the puja rituals were performed in a devotional atmosphere.

Nishant Kumar arrived at the JDU office ahead of the Chief Minister and bowed before the idol of Goddess Saraswati, performing the rituals with due reverence.

Speaking to the media, he said,“I have come here to worship Goddess Saraswati and seek her blessings. I prayed for knowledge and wish everyone a happy Basant Panchami.”

During the programme, Union Minister Lalan Singh reportedly made a remark suggesting that Nitish Kumar should now agree to Nishant Kumar's entry into politics, reigniting speculation about a possible political role for the Chief Minister's son.

Nishant Kumar, known for his simple lifestyle and spiritual inclination, has largely stayed away from active politics.

However, his growing presence at public and party-related events has caught the attention of political observers.

His participation in an event organised by an official party wing-the JDU IT Cell-has further intensified discussions within political circles.

For some time now, there have been speculations in Bihar regarding whether Nishant Kumar is preparing to carry forward Nitish Kumar's political legacy.

Although the Chief Minister has consistently kept his family away from politics, Nishant's increasing visibility has fuelled fresh debate.

Many JDU workers believe that his entry into politics could energise the party's youth base.