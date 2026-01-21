403
Ukrainian drone strikes apartment block in southern Russia
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle struck a residential apartment building in southern Russia on Tuesday evening, according to local authorities.
The drone attack sparked a blaze inside a housing block and ignited fires in a nearby parking area in the village of Novaya Adygea, the regional governor said in an online statement. He reported that 11 people were injured in the incident, including two children.
Images and video circulating from the scene show multiple cars burning intensely, with flames spreading across the parking lot. According to accounts shared on Telegram channels, residents heard several powerful explosions around the time of the strike. Photographs posted online reveal extensive structural damage to the apartment building, including shattered facades and multiple balconies that were completely destroyed.
Reports from the same sources indicated that at least 12 apartments sustained damage, along with roughly 20 vehicles parked nearby.
Earlier in the evening, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that air defense systems had intercepted 53 drones. The statement noted that seven of those were brought down over the Krasnodar Region, which borders the Republic of Adygea.
