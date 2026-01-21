403
China says PLA drone training near Dongsha island is legal
(MENAFN) A Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday that drone exercises conducted by the PLA Southern Theater Command near Dongsha Island are fully lawful.
Peng Qing’en, from the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to Taiwan’s defense department, which called the activities “highly provocative and irresponsible.”
Peng criticized Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for ignoring legal facts and maintaining a “Taiwan independence” stance. He added that the DPP repeatedly engages in secessionist actions, labeling its authorities as persistent “troublemakers.”
