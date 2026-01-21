Turkmenistan And Iran Explore New Avenues For Trade And Economic Growth

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Iran exchanged views on strengthening direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries, opening new areas of partnership, and developing bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The issues were considered during a meeting between Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Turkmenistan, Ali Mojtaba Rouzbehani, and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, on January 16, in Ashgabat.

During the discussion, significant emphasis was placed on exploring avenues for collaboration across key sectors, including industry, construction, energy, transport, logistics, and others of strategic importance.

Earlier, on January 12 in Ashgabat, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Turkmenistan, Ali Mojtaba Rouzbahani, engaged in talks with Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister, Rashid Meredov. The meeting focused on reviewing the scope of bilateral cooperation, with particular attention to enhancing trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian relations between Turkmenistan and Iran.