Sri Lanka issues alert as air quality worsens
(MENAFN) Air pollution in several Sri Lankan cities reached unhealthy levels on Wednesday morning, prompting officials to warn residents to take precautions.
The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) reported that the Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to unhealthy levels in Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte, Polonnaruwa, Anuradhapura, Vavuniya, Puttalam, and Galle. Authorities cautioned that residents may experience adverse health effects, and people in sensitive groups could face more severe impacts.
The NBRO urged those affected, particularly vulnerable individuals, to seek medical attention if poor air conditions cause breathing difficulties.
