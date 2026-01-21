403
Drone attack injures eleven people in Russia's Adygea region
(MENAFN) At least 11 people are injured after a drone strike hit the Takhtamukaysky District in Russia’s Republic of Adygea on Tuesday night, regional head Murat Kumpilov reported on his Telegram channel. Among the injured are two children.
Nine of the victims were hospitalized, and all are in stable condition. The attack struck the village of Novaya Adygea, igniting a large fire that damaged an apartment building and a nearby parking lot. Preliminary reports indicate that 15 cars were destroyed, while another 25 sustained damage. Authorities are continuing to assess the extent of the destruction.
