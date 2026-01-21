Zircon Medical Equipment And Dentium Sign Strategic Partnership At AEEDC Dubai 2026 To Support Advanced Dental Care

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Zircon & Dentium: Strategic Partnership to Enhance the UAE's Leadership in Medical Innovation

The collaboration focuses on expanding the availability of high-quality dental implant systems and digital capabilities for clinicians across the UAE.

The partnership contributes to the continued development of the UAE's dental sector, reinforcing its leadership in dentistry and medical innovation.

Dentistry ranks first in Dubai's medical tourism sector, accounting for 29% of medical tourism visits, with total medical tourism spending exceeding AED 1.034 billion in 2023, according to the Dubai Health Authority.

haswith, theinand, marking a significant step in strengthening the UAE's position as a regional hub for advanced dental care and medical innovation. The agreement was formalised at a ceremony during AEEDC Dubai 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, a leading platform for dental and healthcare advancement in the region

, signed the agreement on behalf of, whileof, signed on behalf of. The ceremony was attended byof, General Manager of Dentium Dubai;, Managing Director of Zircon Medical Equipment; and other senior healthcare leaders and industry stakeholders.

By combining Dentium's global expertise in implantology and digital dentistry with Zircon's strong regional presence and distribution, the partnership will expand access to advanced dental implant systems and digitally integrated technologies for clinicians across the UAE, supporting higher standards of care, innovation, and clinical efficiency. The partnership reflects the strength of economic cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Korea, with bilateral non-oil trade reaching approximatelyandoperating in the UAE, according to official trade data.

The agreement comes amid strong growth in Dubai's medical tourism sector. The UAE dental services market is projected to grow from approximatelyto nearly USD, driven by increasing demand for precision-led, digitally enabled dental care. According to the Dubai Health Authority, dentistry ranks as Dubai's leading medical tourism specialty, accounting forof thein 2023, with total medical tourism spending exceeding

Commenting on the partnership,said,“We are pleased to enter into this strategic partnership with one of Korea's and the world's leading companies in dental equipment and advanced technologies. This collaboration strengthens our group's presence in the medical and healthcare sector, which remains one of the UAE's most dynamic and strategically important industries, while supporting our vision for long-term, sustainable growth through high-quality global partnerships.”

added,“This agreement reflects our long-term approach to building partnerships based on trust, clinical relevance, and shared value. Through this collaboration, Zircon will deliver world-class dental technologies that support clinicians, enhance patient care, and contribute to the continued advancement of the UAE's dental sector in line with international best practices.”

, said:“This partnership brings together global innovation and strong regional insight. By working closely with Zircon Medical Equipment, we aim to advance digital dentistry, expand access to proven implant technologies, and support the ongoing evolution of clinical practice across the UAE and the wider region.”

The agreement forms part of Zircon Medical Equipment's broader strategy to strengthen its leadership in the medical technology sector through collaboration with leading international manufacturers, supporting the UAE's vision for excellence in healthcare and innovation.