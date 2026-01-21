It Feels Wonderful: Nitin Nabin's In-Laws Express Pride Over Elevation As BJP National President

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 21 (IANS) The elevation of Nitin Nabin as the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has brought immense joy and pride to his family, with his in-laws expressing deep happiness and confidence in his leadership as he assumed one of the most significant responsibilities in Indian politics.

Reacting to Nitin Nabin taking charge as the BJP National President, his mother-in-law, Girija Srivastava, said the moment was emotionally overwhelming for the family.

“It feels really wonderful and brings immense joy; the heart is deeply moved. May God give him so much strength that they carry out their work successfully. He is a simple and sensible man, and I have full faith that he will carry out his duties very well,” she told IANS.

His father-in-law, Arun Kumar Srivastava, described the occasion as one of indescribable happiness and pride, recalling Nabin's dedication and disciplined approach to work.

“The happiness we feel cannot be expressed - it is immense. Just thinking about his achievement fills us with great joy, and we are all very proud. The party has given him such a big responsibility, and he will have to fulfil it. I have seen him work very hard during the Gujarat elections; he took responsibility seriously and worked tirelessly. I called him in the morning for some reason - he couldn't take the call then, but he called back later, which shows his discipline,” he said.

Sharing similar emotions, Niharika, the wife of Nitin Nabin's brother-in-law, called the moment unforgettable for the family.

“The happiness is unimaginable, incredible, and unforgettable. It is a matter of great pride that today Jija ji has received such a high honour, which he truly deserved...” she said.

Family members highlighted Nitin Nabin's simplicity, humility, and strong sense of responsibility, expressing confidence that he would live up to the expectations associated with leading the country's largest political party.

Nitin Nabin took charge as the BJP's National President on Tuesday, marking a major milestone in his political career.

Known for his organisational acumen and disciplined working style, he has previously handled key responsibilities within the party and played an active role in major election campaigns.

Nabin was elected the BJP National President during the organisational event (Sangathan Parv) at the party headquarters in New Delhi, becoming the youngest leader to hold the post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nabin on his appointment.

Outgoing BJP national chief J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and National Returning Officer for BJP's 'Sangathan Parv' K. Laxman were present at the stage during the event.