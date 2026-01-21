403
Second train crash happens in Spain
(MENAFN) A commuter train derailed near Barcelona on Tuesday after a retaining wall collapsed onto the tracks, resulting in the death of the train driver and injuries to all 37 passengers on board, according to emergency services.
The incident came just two days after another major rail disaster in southern Spain that claimed dozens of lives, intensifying public concern over railway safety.
Tuesday’s derailment took place on the line between the Sant Sadurni d’Anoia and Gelida stations, roughly 35 minutes from Barcelona. Medical authorities said that two of the injured remain in critical condition. Several rail services across Catalonia had already been suspended earlier in the day due to heavy rainfall, according to reports.
“All necessary resources are being mobilized to guarantee the safety of those affected,” Catalonia’s acting president, Albert Dalmau Miranda, wrote on X.
The earlier crash occurred on Sunday, when two high-speed trains collided near Adamuz in Spain’s southern Cordoba region. By Tuesday, the death toll had climbed to 42, with one individual still reported missing.
Investigators have dismissed the possibility of sabotage and are instead examining infrastructure-related issues. According to reports, attention is focused on a 30-centimeter gap near one of the rails and potential degradation in the welds.
Officials involved in the inquiry have stated that the catastrophe does not appear to have been caused by human error or signaling failures, as stated by reports.
