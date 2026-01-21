403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia’s presidential envoy says talks with US went well
(MENAFN) A senior aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered a positive assessment of recent discussions with US representatives held on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos, describing the exchanges as “constructive” following lengthy closed-door talks on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Moscow indicated that it planned to convey “certain information” to Washington during the meeting, linked to prospects for resolving the Ukraine conflict, according to official statements.
Kirill Dmitriev, who plays a central role as a special envoy for the Russian president, held talks with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, as well as Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, as stated by reports. The meeting reportedly lasted more than two hours.
After leaving the US-hosted venue at the forum, known as USA House, Dmitriev briefed reporters, saying: “The meeting was constructive.” He added that “More and more people recognize the validity of the Russian position,” without offering further detail.
Witkoff also characterized the discussions in positive terms, calling them “very positive,” though he similarly declined to elaborate on the substance of the talks.
Contacts between Moscow and Washington have steadily increased since Trump returned to office last year, with both governments publicly signaling interest in exploring a negotiated settlement to the fighting in Ukraine. This marks a shift from the previous period, when relations between the two countries deteriorated sharply under former President Joe Biden, reaching their lowest point in decades.
Dmitriev made several trips to the United States last year as part of efforts to repair bilateral relations and seek pathways toward ending hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. During his most recent visit in December, he spent two days in discussions with Witkoff and Kushner, with both sides at the time also describing those talks as “constructive,” according to reports.
Last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian officials are anticipating another visit to Moscow by Witkoff and Kushner. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that Putin met with Witkoff six times in 2025.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, said over the weekend that discussions with US representatives on pursuing a diplomatic resolution to the conflict are set to continue at the World Economic Forum this week, according to reports.
Earlier in the day, Moscow indicated that it planned to convey “certain information” to Washington during the meeting, linked to prospects for resolving the Ukraine conflict, according to official statements.
Kirill Dmitriev, who plays a central role as a special envoy for the Russian president, held talks with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, as well as Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, as stated by reports. The meeting reportedly lasted more than two hours.
After leaving the US-hosted venue at the forum, known as USA House, Dmitriev briefed reporters, saying: “The meeting was constructive.” He added that “More and more people recognize the validity of the Russian position,” without offering further detail.
Witkoff also characterized the discussions in positive terms, calling them “very positive,” though he similarly declined to elaborate on the substance of the talks.
Contacts between Moscow and Washington have steadily increased since Trump returned to office last year, with both governments publicly signaling interest in exploring a negotiated settlement to the fighting in Ukraine. This marks a shift from the previous period, when relations between the two countries deteriorated sharply under former President Joe Biden, reaching their lowest point in decades.
Dmitriev made several trips to the United States last year as part of efforts to repair bilateral relations and seek pathways toward ending hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. During his most recent visit in December, he spent two days in discussions with Witkoff and Kushner, with both sides at the time also describing those talks as “constructive,” according to reports.
Last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian officials are anticipating another visit to Moscow by Witkoff and Kushner. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that Putin met with Witkoff six times in 2025.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, said over the weekend that discussions with US representatives on pursuing a diplomatic resolution to the conflict are set to continue at the World Economic Forum this week, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment