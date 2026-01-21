403
Trump Targets Institutional Housing Investors to Aid Families
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive directive Tuesday aimed at blocking major institutional investors from purchasing single-family residences that would otherwise be available to ordinary American homebuyers, marking a significant policy shift intended to address widespread housing affordability challenges.
"To preserve the supply of single-family homes for American families and increase the paths to homeownership, it is the policy of my Administration that large institutional investors should not buy single-family homes that could otherwise be purchased by families," Trump stated in the directive.
The presidential action comes as Trump faces mounting political pressure to tackle cost-of-living issues before this year's congressional races, prompting him to advance several sweeping policy initiatives designed to expand homeownership opportunities and control housing expenses, domestic news outlets reported Tuesday.
Research conducted by the Government Accountability Office in 2024 revealed that Wall Street firms have accumulated substantial single-family home portfolios following the 2008 economic collapse, which sparked widespread residential foreclosures across the nation.
As of June 2022, these corporate investors controlled roughly 450,000 residential properties—accounting for approximately 3 percent of the entire single-family rental market across the United States.
