Lop Gandhi To Attend Cong Organisational Training Camp In Kurukshetra

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will on Wednesday participate in the party's ongoing Sangathan Srijan (organisational creation) training camp in Kurukshetra, aimed at strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

The programme, being held at the Punjabi Dharamshala near Brahma Sarovar, has been underway for the past nine days and involves district-level leadership from Haryana and Uttarakhand.

During his visit, Rahul Gandhi will address and interact with the district presidents attending the training camp. The programme includes 59 district presidents from Haryana and Uttarakhand, who have been undergoing sessions focussed on organisational strengthening, election preparedness, and coordination at the booth and block levels. Senior Congress leaders described the camp as a crucial exercise ahead of upcoming electoral challenges.

Sirsa MP Kumari Selja termed the training camp a key initiative for reviving and reinforcing the party's organisational structure. She said LoP Gandhi would seek feedback from district presidents and offer guidance.

“Rahul Gandhi will interact with the district presidents, seek feedback and provide guidance in view of the upcoming elections,” Selja said.

A senior party leader, requesting anonymity, said Rahul Gandhi is expected to spend nearly three hours at the camp. Besides addressing the trainees, he will meet the family members of the district presidents, pose for photographs, and have lunch at the venue before returning to Ambala AFS later in the day.

Reacting to the visit, APCC Vice President V. Gurunadham said,“In Kurukshetra, Haryana, the Congress Party is conducting a training camp. Our party leader, Rahul Gandhi, is also attending to address this training camp in Kurukshetra. It is good to know that the Congress Party is organizing such training camps.”

Party leaders believe Rahul Gandhi's presence will boost the morale of district-level leaders and underline the Congress leadership's focus on organisation-building from the ground up.