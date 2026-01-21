Hrithik Roshan Admits His Hardwired Obsession With 'Bollywood Biceps'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan's love for fitness is well known. In many of his movies, he has been seen flaunting his toned physique, and now the 'War' actor has finally admitted to his hardwired obsession with 'Bollywood Biceps'.

In his latest Instagram post, Hrithik published photos of himself flexing his huge biceps at various stages of his life, from 1984 to 2022.

One thing in common in all of these photos is Hrithik's love for posing and fitness.

"2016, 1984, 2019, 2022 and yesterday. No matter how many books I read or how evolved and nuanced my understanding of life gets, this hardwired obsession with "Bollywood Biceps" just doesn't seem to end. I hope I get over it eventually. Pray for me. (sic)," he wrote the caption.

Reacting to the post, one of the users commented, "So you're saying one of the pic is from Yesterday?! man I swear these pics looks alike that you're still in your 30s".

Another one penned, "Hrithik Sir, this isn't obsession... this is inspiration in its purest form...You don't just have Bollywood biceps, you have a Bollywood legacy. Books may evolve minds, but those 'Bollywood Biceps' evolve generations Your biggest fan on Earth."

The third comment read, "Biceps remains the same since“kaho na pyar hai”. You rock".

Hrithik loves to keep the netizens hooked with his captivating social media posts.

Recently, the 'Guzaarish' actor gave an insight into his introspective side as he dropped a“senseless” post that was a mix of reflection, humor, and philosophical musings on life's unpredictability.

Describing the mind's curious ability to analyze feelings, he wrote,“And how intelligently we are able to break it down mentally for ourselves, surgically penetrating and investigating this light hum of sorrow within our hearts and victoriously arriving at our own concocted often hallucinated theories, causes and solutions, and yet horribly unable to think ourselves out of the loving embrace of this apparently unreasonable and senseless sadness of days. It pulls us in without warning.”