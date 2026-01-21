Es'hailsat Showcases Suite Of Services At DIMDEX 2026

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Doha: Es'hailSat - Qatar Satellite Company, is exhibiting at the 9th edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition & Conference (DIMDEX) one of the leading events on the international defence and security industry calendar.
This event serves as an ideal networking platform for the maritime and defence industry and a key enabler of business for the marine and security sectors.
As a flagship event for the international defence industry, DIMDEX provides the ideal backdrop for Es'hailSat to demonstrate how its infrastructure supports the growing demand for secure Government & Military (GOVMIL) communications.

