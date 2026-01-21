B2COPY Unveils Completely Redesigned Admin Panel With Enhanced Speed And Control

B2COPY, a money management platform developed by B2BROKER for brokers and financial institutions, announced the live rollout of its fully redesigned Admin Panel. Built from the ground up on a modern Go + Angular tech stack, the new interface delivers significantly faster performance - with many of the most frequently used screens loading 70–300% quicker - alongside more intuitive navigation and enhanced security, while maintaining full backward compatibility with MT4/5 and cTrader platforms.

Key upgrades enhancing admin functionality:



Streamlined navigation and UX: Redesigned side menu with intuitive section grouping, instant platform switching (MT4, MT5, cTrader) via a one-click Instance Selector - no page reloads required.

Advanced data tables: Drag-and-drop column reordering, 2-click quick filters, visual sorting icons, smooth scrolling, and flexible row counts (up to 300). Modal windows enable instant account and subscription creation.

Instant settings application: Toggle-based UI with automatic saves with no more“Save” buttons. Highlighted columns adapt to allocation modes (Equity, Balance, Lot), plus comprehensive General Settings for fees, symbol mapping, SMTP, and more.

Architecture ready for multi-server and multi-platform expansion: Behind the new interface, B2COPY has introduced architectural changes designed to support multi-server and multi-platform deployments, laying the foundation for the platform's upcoming infrastructure expansion planned for Q1 2026. New security and management tools: Users can now manage passwords and enable 2FA for secure profile access. Assigning users to permission groups for granular control is also available.

Enhanced email automation and CRM integration

Administrators can now configure SMTP for event notifications (e.g., account creation, subscriptions) and use the intuitive Email Template Generator. Teams can upload logos, define brand colors, customize footers with HTML, and use dynamic variables to personalize messages across multiple languages, with live previews and easy editing.

Importantly, what previously required developer involvement or limited customization is now fully open: administrators can insert their own HTML into any email trigger and replace the default templates entirely. This allows brokers to either use B2COPY's branded templates or deploy their own corporate email layouts via simple copy-paste, giving them complete control over how every system message looks and feels.

For CRM integration, the new B2COPY now supports both REST and gRPC APIs, allowing brokers to choose the interface that best fits their internal architecture. This enables seamless authorization, fee processing, and data exchange across trading and back-office systems.

The platform also provides iframe widgets - including Leaderboard and Account Statistics - which now support light and dark themes. Partner tools such as promo codes and embedded subscription links make it easier to run co-branded campaigns and implement revenue-sharing models with strategy providers.

The rollout is gradual and fully compatible with existing setups, unmigrated features remain accessible via Back Office.

About B2BROKER

B2BROKER is a global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions. It delivers liquidity, trading technology, payment solutions, and brokerage infrastructure through a network of specialised entities. Founded in 2014, with key hubs in London, Limassol, Hong Kong and Dubai, the company operates in 11 countries, serving clients across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. B2BROKER serves brokers, exchanges, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and other financial institutions. Leveraging its extensive network and ecosystem-driven approach, the company provides scalable solutions that help clients streamline operations, maximise efficiency, and drive growth.

About B2COPY

B2COPY is a money management platform developed by B2BROKER for brokers and financial institutions. It enables investors to replicate trades while managing risk. B2COPY offers customizable trading conditions, commissions, and profit-sharing models. Operating as a SaaS platform, B2COPY is connected to MT4, MT5, and cTrader-three of the most widely used trading platforms-ensuring accessibility for most traders and brokerage firms.

