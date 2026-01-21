403
Drone attack by YPG/SDF kills seven civilians in Hasakah
(MENAFN) A drone attack carried out by the YPG/SDF kills seven civilians in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province after the group breaches a ceasefire agreement with the Syrian government, as stated by reports on Tuesday.
According to local accounts, the strike involves a kamikaze drone that hits a horse farm located in the Al-Nashwa neighborhood.
The attack also leaves many others wounded, including women and children, according to the same reports.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Syrian presidency announces that an understanding is reached with the YPG/SDF, granting the group a four-day window to develop a roadmap for the practical integration of Hasakah, during which a ceasefire remains in force.
In a separate statement, the YPG/SDF says it is fully committed to the ceasefire.
