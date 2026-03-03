Qatar Targeted By Iranian Ballistic Missiles One Intercepted, Another Hits Al-Udeid Air Base: Mod
Doha: Qatar's Ministry of Defense announced that the State of Qatar was targeted by two ballistic missiles launched from the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Air defense systems successfully intercepted one of the missiles, while the second missile struck Al-Udeid Qatari Base without causing any casualties.
The Ministry of Defense emphasises that Qatar Armed Forces possess full capabilities and resources, with God's will, to protect and safeguard the sovereignty and territory of the country and to respond firmly to any external threat.
The Ministry also called on citizens, residents, and visitors to remain reassured, adhere to instructions issued by the relevant security authorities, refrain from spreading rumors, and rely solely on statements and information released by official sources.
"May Allah protect Qatar, its Amir, its people, and all those residing on its land."
