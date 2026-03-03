Uzbekistan Posts Over 25% Export Growth In January 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's exports totaled $1.69 billion in January 2026, marking a 26.7% year-on-year increase.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee indicate that goods accounted for 56.2% of total exports. Within this segment, industrial goods made up 18.1%; food products and live animals represented 10.0%; chemical products and related materials also accounted for 10.0%; and miscellaneous manufactured articles comprised 7.1%.

Exports of services amounted to $742.1 million in January, or 43.8% of the total export volume, reflecting a 44.1% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

The services structure was largely ruled by travel (tourism), which made up 47.9%, with transport services trailing behind at 35.9%. Telecommunications, computer, and information services accounted for 10.9%, whereas other business services contributed a mere 1.9%.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's total foreign trade turnover reached $5.8 billion in January 2026, rising by $1.32 billion, or 29.2%, year-on-year.