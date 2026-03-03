War Update: 123 Clashes Along Front Line, Pokrovsk, Huliaipole Sectors Hottest Areas

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reported this with reference to operational information released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00 on March 3, 2026, published on Facebook.

“Overall, since the beginning of the day, 123 combat engagements have occurred. The enemy carried out one missile strike using a single missile, conducted 46 airstrikes, dropped 171 guided aerial bombs, deployed 3,678 kamikaze drones, and shelled populated areas and our troop positions 2,330 times,” the report said.

According to the General Staff, in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors the enemy launched three airstrikes, dropped nine aerial bombs, and carried out 131 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including four using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attempted one assault on Ukrainian positions toward the settlement of Zybyne.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked four times toward Petropavlivka, Novoplatonivka, and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled nine enemy attacks toward Shyikivka, Stavky, Drobysheve, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy attempted to advance eight times near Zakitne and Platonivka, and toward Riznykivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

No offensive actions were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian troops carried out 14 assault attempts on Ukrainian defensive positions near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Illinivka and Novopavlivka.

Fedorivka and Riznykivka in Donetsk region remain under control of Defense Forces

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy launched 21 attacks, attempting to advance near Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, and toward Novooleksandrivka and Novopidhorodnie.

According to preliminary estimates, 38 enemy troops were killed and 22 wounded in this sector alone. Ukrainian forces destroyed one antenna, two vehicles, two units of special equipment, one electronic warfare system, and two enemy personnel shelters. A tank, an artillery system, four quad bikes, and one vehicle were damaged. A total of 179 enemy drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces attacked nine times toward the settlements of Ternove, Vyshneve, Vorone, and Zlahoda. Vyshneve and Pysanky were hit by enemy airstrikes.

In the Huliaipole sector, 21 attacks were recorded in the areas of Huliaipole and toward Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Zelene, and Tsvitkove. Russian aircraft struck the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhniа Tersa, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Charivne, Dolynka, Liubytske, Samiilivka, Novoukrainka, Zelena Dibrova, and Hirske. Three engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, two combat engagements took place near Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Prydniprovske sector.

The situation in other sectors of the front remains largely unchanged.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces used munitions containing chemical agents nearly 400 times in February.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine