Moi Urges Public To Refrain From Sharing Rumours
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) urged the public to rely only on official sources for information and refrain from sharing rumors, in a post shared on X.
The Ministry called for strict adherence to information issued by official authorities and urged the public to refrain from circulating or publishing rumours.
It affirmed that maintaining public safety is a shared responsibility that requires the cooperation of all.
