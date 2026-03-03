Germany To Boycott Opening Ceremony Of Winter Paralympics

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Sybiha wrote about the decision on social media platform X.

“I am grateful to the German Disabled Sports Association for its clear, values-based decision not to take part in the Parade of Nations at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games,” Sybiha said.

He also thanked Germany's Minister of State for Sport and Volunteering, Christiane Schenderlein, for deciding not to attend the ceremony, and for the Federal Government's clear support for this line.

“Germany is showing principled leadership and taking responsibility – with a strong leadership role in European sport,” Sybiha added.

“Dignity is not negotiable,” the minister emphasized.

According to Sybiha, 11 countries and the European Union have already made what he called the only morally correct decision – to boycott the opening ceremony where blood-stained Russian and Belarusian flags will wave.

“We thank them all and urge all others to join,” he wrote.

Sybiha also expressed regret that the International Paralympic Committee had decided to turn what should have been a ceremony promoting peace into“a war propaganda show for Moscow and Minsk.”

“Boycott is a natural response to such a shameful move,” he added.

Ukraine banned from wearing 'political uniform' at

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Lithuanian Paralympic Committee sharply criticized the decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in this year's Paralympic Games under their national flags.

Meanwhile, ERR, Estonia's public broadcaster, announced it would not air coverage of the 2026 Paralympic Games because of the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

In addition, a delegation from Poland's Ministry of Sport and Tourism has decided not to attend the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games in Milan due to the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes using national symbols.