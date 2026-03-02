Raigad Parents Concerned As Son In Dubai For MBA Amid Middle East Tensions

MENAFN - IANS) Raigad (Maharashtra), March 2 (IANS) A couple in Maharashtra's Raigad district are deeply concerned about the safety of their son, Utkarsh Mapara, who is currently in Dubai amid the ongoing war situation in the Middle East, and have appealed for assistance to ensure his continued safety.

Utkarsh Mapara, a resident of Sudhagarh taluka in Raigad, travelled to Dubai on February 18 to pursue a six-month Global MBA course.

According to his father, Rajesh Mapara, Utkarsh is safe and remains in constant touch with the family.

About the situation, Rajesh Mapara said that although the prevailing tensions in the region have caused anxiety, his son is staying in a separate room and is in good health.

"We are in regular contact with him. He is safe, but as parents, we are naturally worried," he said.

The tense atmosphere in the Middle East has heightened concerns among parents whose children are studying abroad. Utkarsh's parents said they are closely monitoring developments and taking all necessary precautions while staying connected with their son.

The US-Israeli attacks on Iran led to the latter retaliating against US bases in the neighbouring countries, including the UAE and other Gulf countries.

Earlier in the day, Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates and Jordan have summoned the Iranian envoys in their respective capitals to deliver strong protests against recent attacks targeting their territories, condemning them as flagrant violations of sovereignty and international law.

In Amman, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Affairs summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Iranian Embassy and conveyed a strongly worded protest message to his government.

Similarly, in Abu Dhabi, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Iranian Ambassador Reza Ameri to deliver a strongly worded note of protest over the attacks.

The coordinated diplomatic protests from Jordan and the UAE underline growing regional alarm over Iran's military actions and their potential impact on civilian safety and regional stability.