Qatar State Security Announces The Apprehension Of Two Cells Affiliated With The Iranian Revolutionary Guard

Doha: As part of ongoing efforts to protect the country's security and stability, the competent authorities have successfully arrested two cells operating for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the State of Qatar.

The precision monitoring and tracking operations resulted in the capture of ten suspects, seven of whom were tasked with espionage missions to gather intelligence on the nation's vital and military infrastructure, alongside three others assigned to conduct sabotage activities and trained in the use of drones.

Authorities also found in their possession locations and coordinates of sensitive facilities and installations, along with communication devices and technological equipment.

During the investigations, the suspects confessed their links to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and stated that they had been assigned to conduct espionage and subversion missions.

As such, the State Security urges citizens and residents to remain vigilant and report any suspected activities to the authoritative agencies.

(May Allah, the Almighty, protect Qatar, its Amir, and its people from all harm, and may He grant them the continued blessing of security and peace)