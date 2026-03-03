Moehe Shares Guidelines For Students, Parents On Remote Learning
Doha: Qatar's Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) on Tuesday issued a series of guidelines to ensure the effective continuation of distance learning, describing it as a“shared responsibility” among schools, students and parents.
General Principles
- Distance learning is a shared responsibility between schools, students and parents.
- Follow all updates issued through official school and ministry channels.
For Students
- Adhere strictly to the approved academic schedule.
- Attend live classes at the designated times.
- Log in to classes via Microsoft Teams on time.
- Avoid absences; a student is marked absent after missing two or more sessions.
- Follow the Ministry's updates
- Choose a quiet and appropriate place for studying.
- Ensure devices and internet connection are ready before class.
- Follow teachers' instructions during lessons.
- Keep the microphone muted unless requested to speak.
- Participate actively in class.
- Submit assignments and tasks on time.
For Parents
- Provide a suitable home environment for learning.
- Ensure devices and internet access are functioning before classes begin
- Monitor children's daily attendance.
- Reinforce commitment, discipline and positive behaviour.
- Communicate with the school when necessary.
In Case of Technical Issues
- Verify username and password and update them if needed.
- Update Microsoft Teams to the latest version.
- Contact the school if the issue continues.
- Call the unified technical support number 155 for assistance.
