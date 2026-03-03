Moehe Shares Guidelines For Students, Parents On Remote Learning

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) on Tuesday issued a series of guidelines to ensure the effective continuation of distance learning, describing it as a“shared responsibility” among schools, students and parents.

General Principles

- Distance learning is a shared responsibility between schools, students and parents.

- Follow all updates issued through official school and ministry channels.

For Students

- Adhere strictly to the approved academic schedule.

- Attend live classes at the designated times.

- Log in to classes via Microsoft Teams on time.

- Avoid absences; a student is marked absent after missing two or more sessions.

- Follow the Ministry's updates

- Choose a quiet and appropriate place for studying.

- Ensure devices and internet connection are ready before class.

- Follow teachers' instructions during lessons.

- Keep the microphone muted unless requested to speak.

- Participate actively in class.

- Submit assignments and tasks on time.

For Parents

- Provide a suitable home environment for learning.

- Ensure devices and internet access are functioning before classes begin

- Monitor children's daily attendance.

- Reinforce commitment, discipline and positive behaviour.

- Communicate with the school when necessary.

In Case of Technical Issues

- Verify username and password and update them if needed.

- Update Microsoft Teams to the latest version.

- Contact the school if the issue continues.

- Call the unified technical support number 155 for assistance.