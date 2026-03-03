Over 44,000 Travelers In UAE To Be Repatriated: Al Jazeera

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Dubai: Al Jazeera reported that tens of thousands of travellers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be repatriated in successive phases, the country's Economy and Tourism Minister Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri says.

The first phase includes 17,498 passengers on 60 flights operated by national carriers.

The second phase is set to enable more than 27,000 passengers to travel on 80 flights per day, according to the report.