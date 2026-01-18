403
Google services get reactivated in Syria after long-term restrictions
(MENAFN) Online services provided by Google have started to reappear in Syria after being inaccessible for many years due to limitations imposed during the rule of Bashar Assad, according to official statements. The move signals the gradual return of major international technology platforms to the country.
Users across various parts of Syria are now able to access the Google Play store without relying on virtual private networks, a government official announced via a social media post, noting that most Google services are expected to be restored nationwide within the coming weeks.
Officials explained that coordination is ongoing with global technology companies to hasten the reactivation process. As part of these efforts, dozens of Syrian professionals employed by Google have been working alongside government institutions to help move the process forward.
The phased return of Google’s platforms depends on completing legal and administrative clearances for each service, followed by technical updates, software modifications, quality assurance checks, and a gradual rollout to the public, according to officials.
For years, a wide range of international technology services remained unavailable in Syria due to sanctions that were in place under the former government, preventing global firms from legally offering their platforms in the country.
Assad, who governed Syria for nearly a quarter of a century, left for Russia in December 2024, bringing an end to decades of Baath Party rule that began in 1963. A transitional government was subsequently established in January 2025 under the leadership of President Ahmad al-Sharaa.
