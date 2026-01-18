Dry Weather Conditions To Continue Across TN As Northeast Monsoon Nears Withdrawal

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 18 ( IANS) Dry spell is set to prevail across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the next four days, as the Northeast monsoon is expected to withdraw from the region shortly, according to the latest weather forecast issued on Sunday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has indicated that the northeast monsoon is likely to retreat from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and adjoining parts of south India within the next 48 hours.

At present, a lower atmospheric circulation is seen over the Comorin Sea, though it is not expected to bring widespread rainfall immediately.

From January 18 to January 20, dry weather is forecast to continue across the state and neighbouring regions. During this period, light fog may form at isolated places during the early morning hours, particularly in inland and low-lying areas.

Similar dry conditions are expected to persist on January 21 and January 22 as well, with no significant rainfall activity predicted over most districts.

A slight change in weather conditions is anticipated from January 23. On that day, light to moderate rain may occur at one or two places along coastal Tamil Nadu, including Puducherry and Karaikal, while interior districts are likely to remain largely dry.

On January 24, light to moderate rainfall is expected at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, extending to Puducherry and Karaikal, though widespread rain is not forecast.

In terms of temperature, minimum temperatures are not expected to witness any major change between January 18 and January 20. They are likely to remain near normal or slightly below normal across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Day temperatures are also expected to stay comfortable for this time of the year. For Chennai and its suburbs, the weather on January 18 and January 19 is forecast to be partly cloudy, with light fog likely in a few areas during the early morning hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to range between 30 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may hover around 19 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, strong surface winds are likely to affect the south Tamil Nadu coastal areas, the Gulf of Mannar, and the Comorin Sea on January 18. Wind speeds of 35–45 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 55 kmph, have been forecast.

In view of these conditions, fishermen have been advised not to venture into these sea areas during the period. Overall, the coming days are expected to be largely dry, with only brief and isolated rainfall activity towards the latter part of the week.