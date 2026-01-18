403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU to hold emergency session over Trump’s trade penalties
(MENAFN) European Union ambassadors from all 27 member states are preparing to hold an emergency session after US President Donald Trump unveiled a new round of escalating trade penalties against eight European NATO countries that have opposed what he has described as a “complete and total purchase” of Greenland by Washington.
The urgent consultations come after senior EU leaders issued a strong statement backing Denmark, cautioning that the threatened tariffs “would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral.”
In coordinated public messages, the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission firmly dismissed any challenge to Denmark’s authority over Greenland. “Territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law,” they said, adding that “The EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland.”
Trump announced the tariffs on Saturday, naming Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland as targets. These countries recently deployed limited military units to Greenland. EU officials stressed that the Danish-led deployment was arranged in advance and “poses no threat to anyone.”
“We have consistently underlined our shared transatlantic interest in peace and security in the Arctic, including through NATO,” the EU leaders stated.
The bloc’s top diplomat also weighed in, saying that “if Greenland’s security is at risk, we can address this inside NATO.” She warned that “China and Russia must be having a field day,” arguing that internal divisions among Western allies only serve the interests of external rivals. NATO’s secretary general has so far declined to comment on the dispute.
In recent weeks, Trump has intensified his long-standing push to annex or acquire Greenland, an ambition dating back to his first term. He maintains that control of the Arctic territory is essential for US national security in order to counter China and Russia—claims that both countries have rejected.
The urgent consultations come after senior EU leaders issued a strong statement backing Denmark, cautioning that the threatened tariffs “would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral.”
In coordinated public messages, the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission firmly dismissed any challenge to Denmark’s authority over Greenland. “Territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law,” they said, adding that “The EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland.”
Trump announced the tariffs on Saturday, naming Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland as targets. These countries recently deployed limited military units to Greenland. EU officials stressed that the Danish-led deployment was arranged in advance and “poses no threat to anyone.”
“We have consistently underlined our shared transatlantic interest in peace and security in the Arctic, including through NATO,” the EU leaders stated.
The bloc’s top diplomat also weighed in, saying that “if Greenland’s security is at risk, we can address this inside NATO.” She warned that “China and Russia must be having a field day,” arguing that internal divisions among Western allies only serve the interests of external rivals. NATO’s secretary general has so far declined to comment on the dispute.
In recent weeks, Trump has intensified his long-standing push to annex or acquire Greenland, an ambition dating back to his first term. He maintains that control of the Arctic territory is essential for US national security in order to counter China and Russia—claims that both countries have rejected.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment