Body Recovered from Crashed Indonesian Plane Wreckage
(MENAFN) Rescue teams in South Sulawesi have retrieved one body from the wreckage of an ATR 42-500 aircraft that went down on Mount Bulusaraung in Pangkep regency, officials confirmed Sunday.
The remains were located along the mountainside and are being transported to the search and rescue command center in Tompobulu village, authorities reported.
Major General Bangun Nawoko, Commander of the XIV/Hasanuddin Military Regional Command, briefed journalists at the SAR post, stating: "Today our team, besides evacuating several pieces of aircraft wreckage, has found one victim."
The identity and physical state of the deceased remain unverified as emergency crews navigate treacherous conditions during the recovery operation.
"We cannot elaborate on the condition of the victim yet. What is clear is that this requires a tough effort because the conditions are extraordinary," Nawoko explained, noting the body was recovered near the scattered debris field.
The twin-turboprop aircraft vanished from radar over Maros regency in South Sulawesi province. The plane had been flying from Yogyakarta to Makassar when controllers lost all contact Saturday.
Official records indicate ten individuals were aboard during the disappearance—seven flight crew and three passengers.
