Rahul Gandhi Coming To Indore For Politics Over Human Deaths: MP CM Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Jan 16 (IANS) A day before the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to arrive in Indore, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Friday, launched a scathing attack on him, reiterating his allegation that Congress leaders were playing politics over the death of several people who died in Bhagirathpura area due to contaminated water.

The Chief Minister said that several people died in Congress-ruled states -- Hyderabad (Telangana) and Himachal Pradesh, but Rahul Gandhi didn't visit these places.

"Rahul Gandhi isn't coming to wipe the tears of people in Indore's Bhagirathpura, he is playing politics on deaths of human lives," he added.

Chief Minister Yadav made this remark while addressing an event in Narmadapuram district, during which he transferred the 32nd instalment (nearly Rs 1,836 crore) of Ladli Behna Yojana to more than 1.25 crore beneficiaries of the scheme on Friday.

He also released more than Rs 90 crore to 29 lakh beneficiaries for gas cylinder refilling assistance under the Ujwala Yojana.

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Yadav said that he has felt the pain of people in Bhagirathpura and has taken exemplary action and suspended an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer responsible for the Indore water tragedy.

He was referring to the suspension of Rohit Sisoniya, a 2017 batch IAS officer, who was the Additional Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation.

Hitting further at the Congress, Chief Minister Yadav mentioned that thousands of people died in the Bhopal Gas Tragedy (on December 3, 1984) which occurred during the then Congress government and the then Chief Minister late Arjun Singh had facilitated the departure of Warren Anderson, the CEO of Union Carbide Corporation, under the instructions of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi should apologise for the sins of his father (former PM Rajiv Gandhi) and his grandmother Indira Gandhi. They (Congress) questioned the existence of Lord Ram and opposed the temple in Ayodhya. If the Congress goes with the same trend, people of Madhya Pradesh won't forgive them," CM Yadav said.

Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Indore on Saturday around 11 a.m. and he will be meeting the patients admitted in the Bombay Hospital followed by a visit to Indore's Bhagirathpura.

Nearly a dozen people are still being treated in hospitals and six of them are currently in the ICU.