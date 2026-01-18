403
Al-Qaeda-Linked Leader Killed in US Strike in Northwest Syria
(MENAFN) American forces have eliminated a terrorist commander responsible for orchestrating the fatal December ambush that claimed three American lives in Syria, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Saturday.
The precision strike on January 16 in Syria's northwest targeted Bilal Hasan al-Jasim, identified by military officials as a seasoned extremist operative with direct ties to al-Qaeda affiliates, according to CENTCOM's statement released via X.
Military intelligence linked al-Jasim to the Daesh militant who executed the December 13 assault in Palmyra that resulted in the deaths of two American service members and a US interpreter, while wounding additional American and Syrian personnel.
"The death of a terrorist operative linked to the deaths of three Americans demonstrates our resolve in pursuing terrorists who attack our forces," stated Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander.
The December attack triggered an immediate large-scale military response designated Operation Hawkeye Strike, CENTCOM revealed. American forces deployed more than 200 precision-guided munitions against over 100 Daesh infrastructure positions and weapons facilities throughout the region.
Counter-terrorism operations have intensified significantly over the past twelve months. Coalition forces alongside American troops have detained more than 300 Daesh fighters and eliminated over 20 militants across Syrian territory, "removing terrorists who posed a direct threat to the United States and regional security," the military statement confirmed.
The operation underscores Washington's commitment to targeting extremist networks threatening American personnel deployed in Syria's volatile combat zones.
