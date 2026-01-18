Mehbooba Mufti Urges MEA To Ensure Safe Return Of Students From Iran

Mufti Urges Jaishankar's Intervention

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday urged the Minister of External Affairs (MEA) and External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, to ensure the safe return of stranded Indian students in Iran amid the rising turmoil and protests. In a post on X, Mufti expressed concerns over the safety of thousands of Indian students currently stuck in Iran. "Thousands of students from across the country including Kashmir are stranded in Iran amid the present volatile situation. This has triggered deep fear and anxiety with anguished parents desperately worried about their children's safety. Urge @DrSJaishankar and @MEAIndia to intervene urgently and ensure their safe return," she wrote on X.

Indian Embassy Issues Advisory

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has advised Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country at the earliest. "In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on January 5, 2025, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," it said.

The advisory reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOs should exercise due caution and "avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments."

"All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard," the advisory noted. The embassy also provided emergency contact helplines.

Solidarity Rally Held in Kargil

Meanwhile, a rally was organised in Kargil on Wednesday under the banner of the Imam Khomeni Memorial Trust, Kargil, to express solidarity with Iran and its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei. The rally commenced from multiple locations across the town procession started from Zainabia Chowk, passing through Fatima Chowk and Isna Asharia Chowk, while another began from Jamia Masjid, proceeding via Lal Chowk and Khomeni Chowk. All processions converged at the Old Taxi Stand, Kargil, where the main gathering was held.

Visuals show people gathered in large numbers, holding banners of Khamenei and chanting slogans.

Widespread Unrest Continues

Iran continues to witness unrest, with the protests entering their 20th day on Wednesday. What began as demonstrations over record inflation and the steep fall in Iran's currency has now escalated into widespread unrest, with reports of agitation at more than 280 locations. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)