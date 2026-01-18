403
Trump’s threat of Greenland tariffs triggers Nordic, EU backlash
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump’s warning to impose tariffs on eight European nations over Greenland has sparked immediate criticism from Nordic governments and major European leaders, prompting calls for a coordinated EU response and raising questions about the stability of last year’s EU-U.S. tariff “truce.”
Trump announced on social media that starting February 1, the United States would impose a 10% tariff on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland. He added that the tariff could rise to 25% on June 1 and would remain in effect until a deal is reached for the “complete and total purchase” of Greenland.
Nordic leaders were among the first to respond, emphasizing that disputes between allies should be resolved through dialogue rather than coercion.
Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen expressed surprise at the tariff threat and noted that Denmark is closely coordinating with the European Commission. Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store described the threats as “unacceptable,” underscoring that such pressure has no place among allied nations while reaffirming Norway’s support for Denmark’s sovereignty.
Finland’s President Alexander Stubb warned that using tariffs to pressure allies could damage transatlantic relations and create a dangerous downward spiral, stressing that disagreements are best solved through discussion. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called the proposed tariff “blackmail” and stated that Sweden “will not allow ourselves to be blackmailed,” arguing that the issue should be addressed at the EU level.
Other European leaders also signaled that a stronger stance would be taken if Washington follows through with the proposed measures.
