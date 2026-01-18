403
Trump Tariff Threats Over Greenland Draw Irish Criticism
(MENAFN) Irish government leaders issued forceful condemnations Sunday following US President Donald Trump's announcement of punitive tariffs targeting eight European nations that oppose his Greenland acquisition ambitions.
Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris and Foreign Minister Helen McEntee denounced the threatened economic measures as fundamentally unacceptable, with Harris pledging European unity against Washington's pressure campaign.
"Ireland always favours agreement and dialogue. This threat of penalising European economies and businesses and linking that with Greenland is completely unacceptable and I know Europe will stand united and coordinated in considering how to respond," Harris declared on X, the US social media platform.
The Deputy Prime Minister confirmed he will convene with EU finance ministers in Brussels Monday to coordinate the bloc's counterstrategy.
McEntee similarly characterized Trump's tariff announcement as "completely unacceptable and deeply regrettable."
The Foreign Minister warned that disregarding core UN Charter principles by member states undermines prospects for enduring global peace and stability.
"Ireland has been crystal clear that the future of Greenland is a matter to be determined by Denmark and by the Greenlandic people, in line with well-established democratic principles and international law. This is a position that will not change. Respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States is non-negotiable," McEntee emphasized.
She defended Denmark and Greenland's "sovereign right" to conduct military exercises with allied partners "on their own territory."
"We are coordinating closely with our EU and wider European partners in response to this announcement. The only way forward to resolve issues of concern to the US, or to any other country, is through respectful engagement," McEntee added.
Trump announced Saturday that Washington will impose 10% tariffs on imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland beginning February 1, escalating to 25% by June unless progress occurs toward a "for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland." European leadership has committed to presenting a unified response.
The American president argues Denmark's autonomous Arctic territory represents a critical national security asset necessary for countering geopolitical competitors including Russia and China.
Trump condemned Europe's recent deployment of limited military forces to Greenland, stating: "These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable. Therefore, it is imperative that, in order to protect Global Peace and Security, strong measures be taken so that this potentially perilous situation end quickly, and without question."
