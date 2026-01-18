403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NATO Should Not Collapse Over Greenland—Finland’ Ex-President Warns
(MENAFN) Finland's ex-President Sauli Niinisto has issued an urgent warning that escalating disputes over Greenland must not be permitted to dismantle NATO, as tensions between Washington and Copenhagen reach unprecedented levels.
"No one could have imagined that NATO's main member would threaten to invade the territory of another NATO country," Niinisto told Finnish broadcaster MTV on Thursday, referencing US President Donald Trump's persistent declarations that America should seize Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory.
Niinisto, who orchestrated Finland's NATO membership before departing office last year, insisted the alliance must survive even if Washington adopts an aggressive Greenland strategy.
"Let's take NATO into European hands, or try to buy time in the hope that something will change in the United States," he stated.
Trump has repeatedly emphasized in recent days that the US "needs Greenland" while refusing to eliminate military intervention as an option.
Danish and Greenlandic representatives traveled to the White House this week seeking to defuse tensions, yet the American president held firm following the discussions.
Niinisto further cautioned that any armed assault on Greenland could activate the European Union's mutual defense provision enshrined in the Lisbon Treaty.
Potential Joint EU Military Force
Niinisto currently leads a task force developing recommendations on how Europe could ensure its own security independent of American involvement.
The analysis, scheduled for March release by the Brussels-based Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS), is anticipated to propose creating a unified European armed forces structure.
He emphasized the report's critical urgency and voiced optimism that European leadership would implement its guidance seriously.
Meanwhile, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen attempted to minimize the crisis's severity, asserting there was "no acute emergency."
In remarks to public broadcaster Yle, Valtonen confirmed Finland received an invitation to participate in military drills in Greenland and the proposal remains under review.
She characterized the exercises as modest in scope with potential NATO expansion later, emphasizing that military preparations should proceed within the alliance's established structure.
Multiple European nations, including France, Sweden, and Norway, have recently positioned limited military units or personnel in Greenland amid intensifying Arctic security anxieties.
"No one could have imagined that NATO's main member would threaten to invade the territory of another NATO country," Niinisto told Finnish broadcaster MTV on Thursday, referencing US President Donald Trump's persistent declarations that America should seize Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory.
Niinisto, who orchestrated Finland's NATO membership before departing office last year, insisted the alliance must survive even if Washington adopts an aggressive Greenland strategy.
"Let's take NATO into European hands, or try to buy time in the hope that something will change in the United States," he stated.
Trump has repeatedly emphasized in recent days that the US "needs Greenland" while refusing to eliminate military intervention as an option.
Danish and Greenlandic representatives traveled to the White House this week seeking to defuse tensions, yet the American president held firm following the discussions.
Niinisto further cautioned that any armed assault on Greenland could activate the European Union's mutual defense provision enshrined in the Lisbon Treaty.
Potential Joint EU Military Force
Niinisto currently leads a task force developing recommendations on how Europe could ensure its own security independent of American involvement.
The analysis, scheduled for March release by the Brussels-based Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS), is anticipated to propose creating a unified European armed forces structure.
He emphasized the report's critical urgency and voiced optimism that European leadership would implement its guidance seriously.
Meanwhile, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen attempted to minimize the crisis's severity, asserting there was "no acute emergency."
In remarks to public broadcaster Yle, Valtonen confirmed Finland received an invitation to participate in military drills in Greenland and the proposal remains under review.
She characterized the exercises as modest in scope with potential NATO expansion later, emphasizing that military preparations should proceed within the alliance's established structure.
Multiple European nations, including France, Sweden, and Norway, have recently positioned limited military units or personnel in Greenland amid intensifying Arctic security anxieties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment