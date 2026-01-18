403
European Leaders Rally Against Trump's 25 Percent Tariff Threat
(MENAFN) European leaders mounted a unified front Saturday against US President Donald Trump's tariff ultimatum targeting eight nations, declaring their unwavering support for Denmark amid escalating tensions over Greenland.
Trump announced Washington would levy 10% tariffs on imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland starting February 1, with rates surging to 25% by June. He cited "national security" justifications connected to Greenland.
In the wake of this declaration, European leadership—including the European Council and EU Commission presidents—pledged a synchronized continental response.
The commission and council chiefs warned Trump's tariff scheme would "undermine transatlantic relations."
"Territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law. They are essential for Europe and for the international community as a whole," Council President Antonio Costa and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated in individual messages on X, the American social media platform.
German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius confirmed Berlin would work in tight coordination with European allies to address Trump's tariff declaration.
French President Emmanuel Macron affirmed that "no intimidation or threat" could sway Europe, reinforcing Paris' dedication to national sovereignty and independence.
'We will not let ourselves be blackmailed'
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned imposing tariffs on allied nations as "completely wrong."
"Our position on Greenland is very clear – it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes," he posted on X.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson insisted allies would resist "blackmail," noting ongoing discussions for a "coordinated response."
"We will not let ourselves be blackmailed. Only Denmark and Greenland decide on issues concerning Denmark and Greenland," he declared.
Meanwhile, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store emphasized that "threats have no place" among allied countries.
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo stated Helsinki would operate on the assumption that disputes between allies are settled through dialogue and established protocols, "not by creating pressure."
"Tariffs would be harmful to both Europe and the United States. They are in no one's interest," he remarked on X.
In Denmark's initial reaction, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen acknowledged the tariff announcement "comes as a surprise," while reaffirming that Europe must enhance Arctic security efforts.
Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel confirmed the Netherlands maintains close communication with the European Commission and partners regarding a collective response.
Greenland, a self-governing territory under the Kingdom of Denmark, has captured American attention due to its geopolitically vital position and immense mineral deposits, alongside purported concerns about increasing Russian and Chinese operations.
Trump has persistently argued that America must obtain Greenland to protect national security interests and prevent Russia or China from seizing control of the territory.
Denmark and Greenland have dismissed proposals to transfer the territory, firmly reasserting Danish sovereignty over the island.
