403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canada Orders Recall of Over 300,000 Ford Vehicles
(MENAFN) Transport Canada has ordered the recall of more than 300,000 Ford vehicles following discoveries that electrical malfunctions could spark fires, local media outlets reported Saturday.
A news agency disclosed that official notices from Transport Canada covering multiple Ford models identified a critical defect: engine block heaters on affected vehicles may leak coolant, creating dangerous conditions.
When coolant seepage occurs, the block heater could experience a short circuit upon being plugged in, according to the report.
Ford will notify affected owners through postal mail, instructing them to bring their vehicles to authorized dealerships for block heater replacement, the outlet added.
Until repairs are finalized, Ford vehicle owners should immediately cease using their engine block heaters, the news agency said.
The recall affects a substantial portion of Ford's Canadian fleet, underscoring escalating safety concerns surrounding automotive electrical systems and fire prevention. Authorities have not disclosed whether any injuries or property damage has occurred from the defect.
A news agency disclosed that official notices from Transport Canada covering multiple Ford models identified a critical defect: engine block heaters on affected vehicles may leak coolant, creating dangerous conditions.
When coolant seepage occurs, the block heater could experience a short circuit upon being plugged in, according to the report.
Ford will notify affected owners through postal mail, instructing them to bring their vehicles to authorized dealerships for block heater replacement, the outlet added.
Until repairs are finalized, Ford vehicle owners should immediately cease using their engine block heaters, the news agency said.
The recall affects a substantial portion of Ford's Canadian fleet, underscoring escalating safety concerns surrounding automotive electrical systems and fire prevention. Authorities have not disclosed whether any injuries or property damage has occurred from the defect.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment