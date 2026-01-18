UP's Health Sector Has Grown Significantly: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday stated that the state has grown significantly in the heath sector with a notable rise in medical colleges over the last decade. Addressing the Health Tech Conclave 1.0 in Lucknow today, the Chief Minister said that due to the improvement in this sector, health facilities are now more easily accessible to the people. Further, he noted that the State stands amongst the largest consumers in the health sector, while holding the burden of health facilities for neighbouring states and several countries

UP: The Largest Consumer Market in Health Sector

"The biggest consumer market in this sector is Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh, along with its 25 crore population, also bears the burden of health facilities for neighbouring states and several other countries..." he said.

Expansion of Medical Infrastructure

CM Yogi affirmed that there are currently 100 district-level government hospitals, 81 operational medical colleges, with two AIIMS in the state, compared to a total of 40 medical colleges in 2017. "Inspired by the Prime Minister and under his guidance, the Uttar Pradesh government, in collaboration with the Government of India, has succeeded in bringing about comprehensive changes in the health sector over the past 8-9 years... Before 2017, there were a total of 40 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, combining government and private sectors, and currently, 81 medical colleges are operational in Uttar Pradesh, with two AIIMS, over 100 district-level government hospitals, health and wellness sectors, which ensures medical facility reaches the far-fetched regions..." he stated.

Ayushman Bharat Scheme Boosts Health Access

The Chief Minister said that there are 5.5 crore Golden Cards that have been issued in Uttar Pradesh, allocating Rs. 5 lakh per year in the health sector under the Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. "Due to the comprehensive changes in this sector over the past 11 years, providing health facilities to the people has become easier. The state has issued 5.5 crore Golden Cards under the Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, which allocates Rs. 5 lakh per annum to ensure health benefits," he said. (ANI)

