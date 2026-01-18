403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AUD/USD Forex Signal 15/01: Consolidation Continues (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous AUD/USD signal on 7th January was not triggered.Today's AUD/USD SignalsRisk 0.25%
Trades may only be taken before 5pm Tokyo time Friday Trade Ideas
- Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6689, $0,6719, or $0.6726 Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6661, $0.6634, or $0.6621. Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
