Army Chief Affirms JAF Readiness To Deal With Various Current Challenges, Conditions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 9 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Hunaiti confirmed on Monday the readiness of the Jordan Armed Forces to deal with various current challenges and conditions, highlighting the importance of the continued role of Border Guard units in maintaining the country's security and stability and stressing the need to maintain the highest levels of preparedness and vigilance amid the exceptional circumstances in the region.Huneiti made the remarks during an inspection of several formations and units in the Northern Military Region, beginning his tour with the 28th Amr Bin Al-As Mechanized Battalion, part of the 12th Yarmouk Mechanized Brigade. The visit is part of ongoing field tours to review operational duties and unit readiness for various tasks, where he was received by the regional commander.The Chief of Staff, accompanied by senior officers, received briefings on operational and training activities, as well as logistical aspects and planned future initiatives. He emphasized the importance of continuing to develop capabilities and enhance readiness to ensure the protection of the nation and preservation of its achievements and resources.Huneiti also inspected the 2nd Border Guard Brigade, reviewing measures to secure the borders and prevent infiltration and smuggling attempts. He affirmed that the Jordanian Armed Forces are committed to equipping Border Guard units with the necessary devices, equipment, and weapons to effectively carry out their duties.The army chief led Maghrib prayers at the 10th Royal Border Guard Battalion and shared the Iftar meal with its personnel, praising their high morale, dedication, and efficiency in fulfilling their national duties.At the conclusion of the tour, Huneiti conveyed the pride and appreciation of His Majesty King Abdullah II, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to all service members across formations and units, commending their outstanding performance and efforts in maintaining the security and stability of the Kingdom amid regional challenges.