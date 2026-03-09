European Partners Approve EUR 1.5B Package Of Programs For Ukraine's Recovery Kuleba

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"European partners continue to support Ukraine's recovery. The governing board of the Ukraine Investment Framework (UIF) has approved a new package of eight programs worth EUR 1.5 billion," Kuleba said.

According to him, EUR 466.5 million of the total will be directed to projects coordinated by the ministry.

The funding will include:



EUR 106 million to continue financing the Solidarity Lanes project aimed at improving logistics and repairing and reconstructing highways;

EUR 123 million to expand the Energodim and VidnovyDIM programs focused on energy-efficient housing reconstruction;

EUR 26.5 million for the construction and repair of shelters in buildings being restored under municipal programs supported by the European Investment Bank;

EUR 132.5 million to maintain railway infrastructure and develop rail connections;

EUR 68.5 million as the first tranche of a project to modernize checkpoints on Ukraine's western border; EUR 10 million to provide additional financing for ongoing projects.

In addition, a EUR 100 million program implemented by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will support projects aimed at decentralizing heat and energy supply through direct cooperation with cities and businesses.

"The financing combines loan resources from the European Investment Bank and EU grant support, which helps reduce the financial burden on the state budget," Kuleba said.

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers recently allocated an additional UAH 3 billion from the state budget's reserve fund for repairs of national highways.

Photo: Unsplash