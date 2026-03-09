War Update: 122 Combat Clashes On Front Lines

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this in its update as of 22:00 on March 9, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy carried out two missile strikes using three missiles, conducted 61 airstrikes, dropped 151 guided aerial bombs, used 3,447 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2,849 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops," the update reads.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out four airstrikes, dropped eight aerial bombs, and conducted 104 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, including four using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders twice toward the settlement of Lyman.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched two attacks toward the settlement of Novoplatonivka. Fighting is ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by the occupiers toward the settlements of Stavky, Lyman, Drobysheve, and near Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy made 11 attempts to advance toward Riznykivka and in the areas of the settlements of Zakitne, Platonivka, and Fedorivka. One combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy launched one attack near Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the occupiers launched 13 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 21 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Molodetske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and toward Novooleksandrivka. Two attacks are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 41 occupiers were eliminated and 10 wounded in this sector today. Ukrainian forces destroyed one artillery system, six pieces of special equipment, one ammunition depot, and one vehicle. They also damaged three tanks, three artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, five vehicles, and six enemy shelters. A total of 152 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy advanced five times near Ivanivka, Dobropillia, Ternove, Berezove, and Nove Zaporizhzhia. One combat clash is ongoing. Enemy airstrikes targeted Kolomiitsi, Chornenkove, Pysantsi, Havrylivka, and Orly.

In the Huliaipole sector, 28 attacks were recorded near Myrne, Luhivske, and Huliaipole, as well as toward Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Staroukrainka, Zelene, and Olenokostiantynivka. Ukrainian forces are holding the line and have already repelled 24 attacks. The enemy also launched airstrikes near Pryluky, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Lisne, Kopani, Dolynka, Hirke, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, one combat clash took place toward Prymorske. Airstrikes hit Veselianka and Prymorske.

In the Dnipro River sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

No significant changes have been recorded on other axes so far.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces