National Guard Shows Ground Robot Evacuating Wounded Soldiers In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko reported this on Telegram and shared a corresponding video, according to Ukrinform.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, soldiers of the 3rd Spartan Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine conducted a complex evacuation operation. Due to the constant threat of enemy drones on the front line, a ground robotic system was used," the statement said.

The unmanned ground vehicle delivered necessary equipment to the frontline and evacuated two wounded soldiers.

The evacuation operation lasted seven hours, as movement was complicated by mud, the danger of mines, and enemy FPV drones.

At a designated point, an armored vehicle met the robotic platform, and the wounded soldiers were safely transported to a stabilization point.

Illustrative photo: 3rd Spartan Brigade / Facebook