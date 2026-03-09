Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Three Captured Azov Fighters Sentenced To 18-29 Years In Rostov

Three Captured Azov Fighters Sentenced To 18-29 Years In Rostov


2026-03-09 07:05:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don handed down the verdicts, according to Mediazona, citing the court's press service.

The three men – Ihor Shcherbonos, 44-year-old Serhii Shchepkiv, and 28-year-old Artem Domshenko – were accused of participating in a terrorist organization and undergoing terrorist training, charges commonly brought against Ukrainians who served in units of the Azov brigade.

Domshenko was sentenced to 18 years in prison, Shcherbonos to 18.5 years in a maximum-security penal colony, while Shchepkiv received a 29-year sentence in a maximum-security colony.

Read also: Convicted Azov fighter fined in Russian prison for 'discrediting' Russian army

Russian military courts have been handling such cases against Ukrainian servicemen in large numbers.

On February 16, the Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced three captured fighters from the Azov brigade to 20 years in prison each in a terrorism case.

On February 11, the Central District Military Court reviewed nine cases involving Ukrainian prisoners of war within a week and convicted them on terrorism charges.

Photo for illustration purposes: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram

MENAFN09032026000193011044ID1110838862



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search