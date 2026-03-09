Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Five Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Kharkiv

Five Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Kharkiv


2026-03-09 07:05:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Five people are now injured," the mayor said.

Read also: 20 kilometers on foot: Drone rescues six civilians from Kupiansk

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, wrote on Telegram that a 16-year-old girl was among the injured. She has been diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

All the victims are receiving medical assistance.

The drone strike was recorded near residential buildings in Kharkiv's Industrialnyi district. Earlier reports indicated that three people had been injured.

MENAFN09032026000193011044ID1110838859



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search