Five Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Kharkiv

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Five people are now injured," the mayor said.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, wrote on Telegram that a 16-year-old girl was among the injured. She has been diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

All the victims are receiving medical assistance.

The drone strike was recorded near residential buildings in Kharkiv's Industrialnyi district. Earlier reports indicated that three people had been injured.