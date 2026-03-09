Ukraine Summons Hungarian Ambassador Over Use Of Force Against Oschadbank Cash Collectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

During the meeting, the Hungarian ambassador was handed a formal protest over Hungary's gross violations of its international obligations, including the European Convention on Human Rights, the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, and the Ukrainian-Hungarian Consular Convention, in relation to the treatment of Ukrainian citizens detained while transporting valuable cargo from Vienna to Ukraine under an international contract between Raiffeisen Bank International AG of Austria and Oschadbank.

"The Hungarian side was informed of the unacceptability of using intimidation and psychological pressure against Ukrainian citizens, as well as the excessive use of force. The ambassador's attention was also drawn to the fact that, despite an official request sent through diplomatic channels, Ukrainian consular officials were not granted access to the detainees, which constitutes a gross violation of the above-mentioned international legal instruments," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian side also requested information regarding a legislative initiative introduced by the head of Hungary's Fidesz parliamentary faction, including the scope of the proposal and the objectives of the future law.

Ukraine reports violations in Hungary detention of cash collectors after 28 hours in handcuffs

On March 6, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Hungarian authorities in Budapest had taken seven Ukrainian citizens – employees of Oschadbank – hostage and seized the money they were transporting.

According to him, the seven Oschadbank employees were traveling in two bank vehicles in transit from Austria to Ukraine, carrying cash as part of routine operations between state banks.

Later that day, Hungary's tax authority confirmed the detention of the seven Oschadbank cash collectors and two vehicles carrying cash, saying it had launched a criminal investigation on suspicion of money laundering.

Subsequently, Hungarian government spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs said the seven Ukrainian cash collectors detained by Hungarian tax and customs authorities would be expelled from Hungary.

On March 6, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry advised Ukrainian citizens to refrain from traveling to Hungary following the abduction of the employees and the seizure of Oschadbank property in Budapest.

Sybiha had earlier said that Hungary had no grounds to detain the Oschadbank employees and their convoy and that its actions violated international law.

Later the same day, he said Ukraine had secured the release of the seven Ukrainians who had been held in Budapest and that they had already returned home.